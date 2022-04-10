HOSCHTON - Walter Edward Warren, 75, Hoschton, entered rest Saturday, April 10, 2022.
Mr. Warren was born in Suches, a son of the late Clifford E. and Grovie Garrett Warren, was a member of The Hill Church and was a retired welder with Sifco Fabrication. In addition to his parents, Mr. Warren is preceded by a brother, Jesse Warren; and a sister, Irene Warren.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Smith Warren, Hoschton; two daughters, Sandy Coker (Danny), Jefferson, and Jennifer Phillips (Clay), Hoschton; grandchildren, Hannah Coker, Morgan Coker, Madison Coker, Blake Phillips and Katelynn Phillips; sisters, Fran Brown, Alto, Wanda King, Newborn, Wilma Cochran, Cleveland, Willonell Harkins, Cleveland, and Maxie Montgomery, Lula; and one brother, Harley Warren, Cumming.
Graveside service: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. from Evans Memory Gardens with the Reverend Tim Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Muscular Sclerosis Society, 950 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Suite 820, Atlanta, Georgia 30326 or at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
