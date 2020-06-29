Walter Gene Morgan, 87, husband of the late RaMona Anne Bennett Morgan, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Willie Frank Morgan and Minnie Bell Thompson Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served his country faithfully in the United States Navy during the Korean War, having been honorably discharged with the rank of Quartermaster 2nd Class. He was a member of Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department and also a member of the Fraternal Order of Masons. He was a faithful member of the Lighthouse Methodist Church. He loved his family, his country and his Lord. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his son, Donnie (Mitzi) Morgan; daughter, Pattie (Danny) Lord; twin sister, Janice Englet; brother, Royce Morgan; sisters, Joyce Tucker and Marie (Winston) Chaucer; grandchildren, Tyger (Johnnie) Morgan, Stephen (Katie) Morgan, Crystal (Randy) Compton and Hannah Lord-Roberts: great- grandchildren, Hayle Morgan, Kelsey Morgan, Mary Alice Morgan, Marlee Compton, Joslyn Compton, Slayde Roberts and Sutton Roberts.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Comer Health and Rehab for the love, care and support received during his time in the facility.
Graveside service: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
