JEFFERSON - Walter Harold Rutledge, 88, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Mr. Rutledge was born inn Fayette County, a son to the late Homer Lester Rutledge and the late Della Carden Rutledge. Mr. Rutledge was retired after 47 years of service from Flowers Bakery, where he was a supervisor. Mr. Rutledge was a member of the Galilee Christian Church, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Requin during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rutledge was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Rutledge, Jefferson; daughter, Teresa Swaim and her husband John, Jefferson; grandchildren, Joseph Walter Swaim and his wife Kristie, Maysville, Jacob Norris Swaim and his wife Lesley, Dawsonville, and Jennifer Rose Swaim, Gainesville; great-grandchildren, Avery Rae Swaim and Maverick Jake Swaim; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Rutledge will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In