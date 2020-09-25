HULL - Walter James Casey, 73, Hull, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
He was the son of the late Leonard and Roberta Casey. He was also preceded in death by a son, James Casey; and two sisters.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Edwards officiating. The interment will be in Danielsville Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include, wife, Naomi Casey; children, Angela Casey and Jason Casey; sister, Frances Alexander; and grandchildren, Kimberly Mendoza, Kayla (Jorge) Castillo, Taylor Casey, Trinity Casey, Stephen Hamilton, Valeria Mendoza, Christian Mendoza, Natalie Mendoza and Jayda Thomas.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
