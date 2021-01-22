COLBERT - Walter Randy Shelnutt Sr., 53, Colbert, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.

Mr. Shelnutt was born in Athens on May 6, 1967, son of the late Walter Ray Shelnutt and the late Barbara Ann Miller Shelnutt. He was a self-employed framer and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Shelnutt.

Survivors include his son, Walter Randy Shelnut Jr. (Kayla), Royston; daughter, Amelia Cleary, Winterville; brothers, Ronald Shelnutt, Madison County, and Danny Shelnutt, Jefferson; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mr. Shelnutt will be held at a later date.

