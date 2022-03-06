WINDER - Walter Reed Hensley, 88, Winder, humble servant of God, devoted husband, committed father and adored grandfather and great-grandfather finished his race on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elizabeth Hensley; a younger brother, William (Bill) Hensley; and his first grandson, Jeffrey Morris.
Born on March 24, 1933 in Vonore, Tennessee, Walter was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corp achieving the rank of Major. He graduated from Georgia Tech Institute of Technology in 1962 and retired after a long career at the Georgia Power Company.
Although Mr. Hensley served as a Marine, his lifelong call was in service to God. He was a faithful church and choir member and served as deacon in his earlier years. Walt was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winder.
Walt enjoyed restoring military Jeeps, listening to music, hearing Ruthie play the piano and spending time with his family. He loved the outdoors and helping others.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Eleanor Ruth Dixon Hensley; his daughters, Catherine Murch (John), Bishop, Judy Roberts (Al), Lubbock, Texas, and Donna Autry (Charles), Statham; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. E.R Hensley (Laura); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Winder, 625 Jefferson Highway, Winder, Georgia.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.everloved.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to The Gideon’s international (www.gideons.org).
