NICHOLSON - Walter Thomas “Tommy” Whitehead, 78, Nicholson, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Whitehead was born in Nicholson to the late Charles and Maggie Lord Hardy. He was a member of River of Life Worship Center. Mr. Whitehead was a United States Army and Vietnam veteran. He was retired from Roper Pump.
Mr. Whitehead is survived by his wife, Sara Jo Carey Whitehead, Nicholson; daughter, Lynn Barrett, Jefferson; sons, Shane Whitehead, Nicholson, and Chris Whitehead, Maysville; sister, Rhonda Gosnell, Nicholson; brother, Andy Hardy, Hull; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at River of Life Worship Center with the Revs. Jonathan English, Marty Smith and Ronald Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Nicholson Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at River of Life Worship Center.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
