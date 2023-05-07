MAYSVILLE - Wanda Diane Samples, 53, Maysville, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Samples was born in Commerce to Betty Jean Bruce Samples of Maysville and the late Don Terry Samples. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Samples was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Timmons.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Samples is survived by her daughter, Misty Highfield, Dahlonega; son, Tyler Highfield, Gainesville; sisters, Wendy Wilson, Alto, and Mary Jean Samples, Carnesville; brothers, Wayne Samples, Jefferson, Daniel Samples, Delta Junction, Arkansas, and Doyle Samples, Maysville; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, May 8, 2023, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Stewart officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 8, 2023, from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
