whitehead

HOSCHTON - Wanda Faye Cryar Whitehead, 73, Hoschton, entered rest Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Mrs. Whitehead was born in Gadsden, Alabama, a daughter of the late James Boyd Cryar and the late Maxine Evelyn Patterson Cryar. Mrs. Whitehead was of the Baptist faith and was a salesperson with Walmart. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitehead is preceded by a son, Geoffery Marshal Whitehead; and her husband, Tom Whitehead.

Survivors include a sister and a brother, Rachel Vaughan and James Boyd Cryar III, both of Guntersville, Alabama; step-son, Shawn Whitehead (Becki), Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with the wishes of Mrs. Whitehead, her remains will be cremated.

Funeral service: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor James Hollins officiating.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 8-14

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.