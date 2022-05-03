HOSCHTON - Wanda Faye Cryar Whitehead, 73, Hoschton, entered rest Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Mrs. Whitehead was born in Gadsden, Alabama, a daughter of the late James Boyd Cryar and the late Maxine Evelyn Patterson Cryar. Mrs. Whitehead was of the Baptist faith and was a salesperson with Walmart. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitehead is preceded by a son, Geoffery Marshal Whitehead; and her husband, Tom Whitehead.
Survivors include a sister and a brother, Rachel Vaughan and James Boyd Cryar III, both of Guntersville, Alabama; step-son, Shawn Whitehead (Becki), Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with the wishes of Mrs. Whitehead, her remains will be cremated.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor James Hollins officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
