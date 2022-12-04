bruce

Talmo - Wanda Kay Lester Bruce, 68, Talmo, entered rest Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Mrs. Bruce was born in Hillsborough County, Florida, a daughter of the late Lloyd Hayes Lester and the late Katie Mae Morris Lester. Mrs. Bruce was the office manager with D&J Plumbing in Commerce.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bruce is preceded by her husband, Harold Lee Bruce; sister, Bungee Morgan; and a nephew, Jeremy Lester.

Survivors include a son, Sammy Bruce, and his wife Rachel, Talmo; brother, Ray Lester, Danielsville; two grandchildren, Cole and Samantha Bruce, Talmo; special nephew and his family, Joey Lester (Chrissy), Commerce, and their children, Autumn Lester, Brook and Seth Wilbanks and Josie.

Funeral service: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Jeremy Harris officiating.

Family to receive friends at the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Talmo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 98, Talmo, Georgia 30575.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 4-10

