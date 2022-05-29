Wanda Lynn Charping Outz passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022.
She is survived by her parents, Marshall Charping and Clara Charping; daughters, Tonya, Abby, Samantha and Amanda; her granddaughter, Grace; her long-time boyfriend, Tim Couch; and her brothers; sisters; nieces; and nephews.
Graveside service: Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment will be in Vineyards Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
