JEFFERSON — Mrs. Wanda Martin Doster, age 74, of Jefferson, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Mrs. Doster was born in Hiawassee, a daughter to the late James Henry Martin and the late Inez Stamey Martin. Mrs. Doster worked in banking in Jefferson, was a member of the Galilee Christian Church and had been active in the Jefferson Rotary Club. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Doster was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Homer Doster, and her brother, Joseph Martin.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Doster Walker of Jefferson; son, Darrell Doster of Jefferson; grandchildren, Brittany Truelove and her husband Taylor, Martin Buffington and Joshua Henry Doster; and great-grandchildren, Macy Mae Truelove, Max Truelove, Axle Buffington, Abel Buffington and Ace Buffington.
Memorial Service: Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Minister Michael Plank officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park.
Visitation: Monday, July 26, 2021, from 12-1 p.m., at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
