HOSCHTON - Wanda Revine Lord Wright, 63, Hoschton, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Mrs. Wright was born in Jackson County, a daughter to the late Worth Johnson Lord and the late Margie Boone Lord Barrett. Mrs. Wright worked for Fawn Togs in Braselton and was a homemaker. Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Worth and Margie Lord; her mother and step-father, Margie and Curtis Barrett; sister, Linda Lord Waters; and her brother, Barry Dean Lord.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Wright, Hoschton; children, Jody Denton and Amy Denton, Comer, Roger Wright and Stephanie Wright, both of Andrews, N.C.; brother, Bradley Worth Lord, Athens; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great- grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Kyte officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jody Denton, Roger Wright, Dillon Burnette, Justin Denton, Chais Wright and Tristin Denton.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
