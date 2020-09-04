BRASELTON - Wanda Sue Stinchcomb, 72, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Wanda loved God, her church and her family.
Survivors include daughter, Kim Butler and husband Eddie, Braselton; sons, Chuck L. Stinchcomb and fiancé Mishea Dean, Braselton, TJ Stinchcomb and wife Angie, Concord, Chip P. Stinchcomb and wife Christi, Flowery Branch; sister, Sara Lewis, Winder; sister-in-law, Joanne Baird; close friend, Mike Pruitt; grandchildren, Brittany Johnson (Nathan), Erica Peneguy (Brett), Elijah Butler, Hart Dean, Hudson Dean, Payton Stinchcomb, Chandler Stinchcomb (Sam), Nathan Stinchcomb and Logan Stinchcomb; great-grandchildren, Luke, Jesse, Beau, Addie Kate, Hannah and Jensen.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service: Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy, 8187 Pendergrass Road, Hoschton, Ga. 30548. Officiating by Bishop Jerry Gaddis and Chaplain Gary Lewis. The interment will follow at Hoschton City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Chuck Stinchcomb, TJ Stinchcomb, Chip Stinchcomb, Chandler Stinchcomb, Nathan Stinchcomb, Logan Stinchcomb and Mike Pruitt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In