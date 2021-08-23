MAYSVILLE - Warren Crawford Hill, 88, Maysville, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living.
Mr. Hill was born in Maysville to the late Ben C. and Ruby McGinnis Hill. He was a member and deacon of Ridgeway Baptist Church. Mr. Hill was retired from the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Mae Privett Hill.
Mr. Hill is survived by his sons, Michael Hill (Shirley), Nicholson, and Charles Hill, Maysville; and grandchildren, Matthew Hill, Aaron Hill, Caleb Hill and Rebekah Hill.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ridgeway Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
