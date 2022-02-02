JEFFERSON - Warren Stanford Simpson, 54, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Mr. Simpson was born in Jefferson, the son of Issac and Elease Wilson Simpson of Jefferson. Mr. Simpson was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Jefferson and was a nursery worker in the lawn service business. Mr. Simpson is preceded by a grandson, Drew Simpson.

Survivors in addition to his parents are wife, Shirley Begay, Talmo; two daughters, Ladonja Simpson and Cheree Simpson, Pendergrass; son, Kyle Simpson, Jefferson; and brother Leonard McGarrett Simpson of Jefferson. Six grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 6, 2022, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.

