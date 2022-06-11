JEFFERSON - Watson Floyd “Kim” Kimbrell, 78, Jefferson.
Mr. Kimbrell was born in Walnut Grove, a son of the late Howard Littleton Kimbrell and the late Nonia Mae Brady Kimbrell. Mr. Kimbrell was a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church, Northeast Georgia Two Cylinder Club, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Kimbrell was a retired mechanic with Crown Forklifts.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kimbrell is preceded by his wife Sandra Gail Chastain Kimbrell; sisters, Damaris Kines, Vivian Peppers, Blondine Huggins, Sadie Phillips and Grace Harrison; along with a brother, James “J.C.” Kimbrell.
Survivors include a Godson, John Snelling (Megan), Jefferson; grandchildren, John and Duncan Snelling; numerous nieces and nephews; brother, Clifford Kimbrell, Oxford; and a sister, Lavern Hendry (Mike), Covington.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Tilly Welborn officiating with burial to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder, with military honors. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are John, Jamey and Jackson Snelling, Randy Wetherford, Elisha Bell and Wil McDaniel.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Kim Kimbrell to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org/community/georgia/.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
