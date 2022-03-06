Wava Delight Sindler, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Wava was the daughter of the late James Vernon Stump and Laura Leona Hanshaw Pappas. Wava was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Charles Sindler; and a son, Jerry D. Sindler.

Survivors include her children, James R. Sindler, John C. Sindler and Judy L. Feinauer; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Family to receive friends: Monday, March 7, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church.

Funeral service: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Winder First UMC.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 6-12

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.