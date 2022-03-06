Wava Delight Sindler, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Wava was the daughter of the late James Vernon Stump and Laura Leona Hanshaw Pappas. Wava was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Charles Sindler; and a son, Jerry D. Sindler.
Survivors include her children, James R. Sindler, John C. Sindler and Judy L. Feinauer; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 7, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Funeral service: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Winder First UMC.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In