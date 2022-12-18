ATHENS - Wayman Charles Hollis, 76, Athens, (South Jackson community) entered rest Friday, December 16, 2022.
Mr. Hollis was born in Athens, the son of the late Charles William and Frances Venable Hollis. Mr. Hollis was a member and deacon of Brockton Road Baptist Church, a member of the Gideons and Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge and was retired from Hall Equipment Company.
Wayman was the loving husband of Diane Shepherd Hollis for 54 years, and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors in addition to his wife are a son, Christopher Hollis (Morgan), Elberton; daughter, Erica Smith (Jay), Athens; seven grandchildren, Brieanna Williams (Andy), Rayna Bowles, Faith Hollis, Cole Mercardante, Jade Mercardante, Blake Smith and Matthew Mercardante; and two great-grandchildren, Hazel Williams and Kayson Hollis.
Funeral service with Masonic Rites: Monday, December 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Brockton Road Baptist Church with the Reverends Jesse Mealor and Carl Mealor officiating with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Cole Mercardante, Steve Ray, Andrew Ray, Jonathan Ray, Robert Childs and Ryan Fulcher.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, Jackson West Camp, P.O. Box 755, Jefferson, Georgia 30549
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
