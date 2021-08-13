WINDER - Wayne Alexander, 79, Winder, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his residence.
He was born June 20, 1942 in Jefferson, to the late Robert and Mary Whitehead Alexander. Wayne was preceded by his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jane Alexander. A resident of Barrow County for most of his life, he was a retiree of Akins Ford, where he served as manager of the body repair shop.
Surviving are wife, Donice Blackstock Alexander, Winder; sons, Todd (Terresa) Alexander, Hull, Chris Alexander, Winder, and Matt (Jonessa) Alexander, Dacula; grandchildren, Tyler Alexander, Dustin Alexander, Kaleb Alexander, Courtney Alexander, Mason Alexander and Sam Alexander;and niece, Tonya Royal.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Bobby Sellers and Marshall Britt officiating.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
