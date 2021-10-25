Wayne C. Kilgore, 76, cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Born in Gwinnett County, he was the son of the late Kermit William Kilgore and Maggie Puckett Kilgore. Wayne graduated from Buford High School and from the University of Georgia. He also retired from the University of Georgia and was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Wayne was co-founder of Kilgore’s Kids which is a non-profit organization, helping physically challenged kids overcome and rejoice in God's great outdoors. He enjoyed woodworking, leatherworking, hunting, fishing; and most importantly, he was a Christian man of faith who thrived on time spent with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Shumate.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Diane Parker Kilgore; two sons, Danny Kilgore (Tammy) and David Kilgore (Sandra); one sister, Susi Kilgore; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Tyner, Hunter, Mason, Fisher and Olivia Kilgore and Makayla and Ryley Wright.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in the Old Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kilgore’s Kids at www.EvenTheField.org or at 162 Minish Lake Road, Commerce, Ga. 30530.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
