LULA - Wayne Parker, 70, Lula, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Born on May 17, 1952, in Gainesville, he was a son of the late Vasco Parker and Reba Segers Parker. Parker retired from Windstream after 40-plus years. He enjoyed being the taxi for his grandchildren and would take them anywhere they wanted to go. He was a faithful cook at Get Real Ministries and was an avid outdoorsman.
One of his favorite hobbies was hunting, and he especially enjoyed hunting trips to Colorado with his friends. Parker formed deep friendships that he maintained regardless of distance. These spanned from Colorado, to Florida, to Jamaica, and especially here at home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Parker; sister, Brenda Parker Jordan; and brother-in-law, Gene McDuffie.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Hank Parker (Jennifer), Lula; daughter and son-in-law, Cate Satterfield (Justin), Lula; grandchildren, Genesis and Sawyer Satterfield, and Miley, Eli and Livi Parker; sisters and brother-in-law, Shelby McDuffie, Baldwin, and Jenni Gailey (David), Lula; brother-in-law, Richard Jordan (Patsy), Lula; Jennifer Chambers Parker, and parents, Van Earl and Shirley Chambers, all of Homer; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with Kelly McDuffie officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Alex Gailey officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Get Real Ministries, P.O. Box 293, Baldwin, Ga. 30511.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
