HARLEM - Wayne Thomas Crane, 78, Harlem, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Wayne graduated from Banks County High School as the first four-year letterman in basketball in 1962 and held numerous school awards for decades. After high school, he joined the Air Force then attended Tampa College.
Mr. Crane served four years in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged as an airman. During his time as a military police officer, he earned the distinction of an expert marksman.
He worked for over 30 years with Delta Airlines in ground operations, winning numerous customer service awards, and was honored in their flight magazine. While employed with Delta, he proudly earned his pilot's license in his 30s. He was an armored car courier for Brinks and worked as a detective for their high value shipments, assisted in receiving gold shipments for the roof of the Georgia State Capitol Building. Wayne was a courier for the CNN Presidential Press Pool for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. His company, C&W Trucking, handled all of CNN press equipment for both of their inaugurations.
Papa enjoyed salmon fishing and bird and nature watching. In his younger years he played trumpet at church services and for his family and friends. Papa thoroughly enjoyed spending treasured times with his family. He was a "lovable Grump" who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Crane was preceded in death by his parents, Taradell and Paul Crane; and brothers, Billy Crane, Bunion Crane and Cecil Crane.
Papa is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jayne Cochran Crane; two children, Audrey Jayne (Jerry) Dickerson and Lt. Colonel Anthony Wayne (Meredith) Crane, United States Air Force; grandchildren, Daniel Lant (Rebekah) Dickerson, MacKenzie Leigh Dickerson, Donald Wayne Dickerson, Lauren Taylor Crane and Ethan Wayne Crane; great-grandchildren, Oliver Malcolm Dickerson and Emerald Zoey-Grace Dickerson; sister, Charlotte Crane Payne; as well as other beloved extended family members and dear friends.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Harlem Baptist Church. Interment will be held at a later date at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harlem Baptist Church Pre-K in Papa's memory.
Starling Funeral Home, Harlem, is in charge of arrangements.
