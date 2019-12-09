MURPHY, NORTH CAROLINA - Wayne Wazny, 76, Murphy, North Carolina passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in a Buncombe County, North Carolina V.A. hospital.
He was a native of Cicero, Illinois. Wayne served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1967. He worked at Chicago Manufacturing Company, retiring as chief financial officer. Wayne moved to Cherokee County, North Carolina in 2004 after living in Winder and Bogart. Wayne was of the Catholic faith.
He was the son of the late John and Mary Mutino Wazny; and the husband of the late Cheryl Faye Dean Wazny, who died August 13, 2013.
Surviving are his brother, Raymond John Wazny and wife, Patricia, Downers Grove, Illinois; a close brother-in-law and friends, Cliff Roberts and wife, Kaye of Hoschton; two nieces, Michelle Arnold and Marjorie Schubert; as well as several other nieces.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, N.C. with the Rev. Carl Hubbell officiating and military honors conducted by the Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville, VFW Post 6812, and Hayesville American Legion Post 532.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Wayne Wazny to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123-3000.
Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, N.C., is in charge of all arrangements.
