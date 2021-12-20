WINDER - Wendell Eugene Sargent, 58, Winder, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021.
He was a floor covering technician and worked for The Rug Mill. Wendell loved sports, especially Georgia football. He loved his family and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Eugene Sargent; and a sister, Darlene Landers.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Tracey Sargent, Winder; his mother, Joanne Harbin Sargent, Statham; his daughter, Wendy Sargent, Winder; his step-daughter, Genny McDaniel, Statham; a brother, Russell Sargent (Melissa), Winder; a sister, Linda Sargent, Statham; two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Makayla McDaniel; and two nieces, Katelyn and Haley Sargent.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Sargent family.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
