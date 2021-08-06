ALTO - Wendell Simmons, 51, Alto, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Born in Banks County on April 21, 1970, he was a son of the late Emily Simmons. Mr. Simmons was employed with Amazon in Jefferson and was owner of Wendell’s Wholesale Pets of Alto. He was an avid animal lover who enjoyed raising birds, horses, rabbits, quail, fish, guinea pigs, rats and his dog. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Mountain View Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Simmons Cochran; niece, Kristen Rose Simmons; and nephew, Eli Simmons.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Simmons, Baldwin; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Kevin Pope, Jefferson; nieces and their spouses, Erin Simmons, Kimberly and Scott Holder, Christy and Jesse Holman and Pamela Cochran; nephews and their spouses, Branson and Laura Simmons and Kristopher and Marybeth Pope; great-nieces and great-nephews, Brystol Pope, Dawsyn Pope, Ryder Pope, Chetson Holder, Makya Adams, Paisley Mealor, Jay Mealor, Dakota Holman, Breanna Holman, Dillon Lackner, Nathan Cochran and Aiden Cochran; aunts, Florence Payne, Baldwin, and Eula Cheek, Clarkesville; and several other relatives and friends.
Memorial service: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Maness officiating.
Those in attendance are asked to adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
