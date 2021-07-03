BRASELTON - Wendy Parrish Taylor, 61, Braselton and originally of Sherborn, Mass., passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She will be missed.
Wendy attended Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., where she studied accounting, and went on to become a CPA. She worked for numerous companies in Georgia at the senior management level. She always put in 110% and was well respected by everyone.
Wendy had higher priorities in her life beyond work. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. She loved her children and enjoyed creating special memories with them, which she preserved in her endless creation of scrapbooks.
Anyone who knew Wendy was aware of her love to shop. Music played a special role in her life from early childhood into her adult years. Singing on car trips to Cape Cod held a special place in her heart. Her mom was instrumental in exposing the entire family to the gift of music.
Wendy met her soulmate, Lew, and married him in 2006. They left Georgia in 2006 and relocated to Illinois, but returned in 2017 to be near family. Sadly, Wendy was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's in 2015, but was determined to spend as much quality time with family and friends as possible.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Richard Parrish; her second born son, Mathew Taylor MacDonald; grandparents Clarence and Marion Bowles, and Malby and Mildred Parrish, Sharon, Mass.
Wendy is survived by her loving husband, John "Lew" Taylor, Braselton; loyal four-legged companion, Lucy; mother, Norma Ruth Bowles Parrish; step-father, Stephen A. Falk, all of Sherborn, Mass.; son, Brandon William MacDonald and wife Talyn, Braselton; brothers, David Parrish and wife Elizabeth, Mass., and Steven Parrish, Colo.; sister, Linda Parrish, Eatonton; nephew, Paul; nieces, Nicole and Sarah, Mass.; and grandchildren, Levi and Rhett, Braselton.
Rest assured Wendy is at peace in the arms of her Father in her final resting place.
Celebration of life service: Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Houndstooth Grill in Braselton.
The family will also hold a service in Sherborn, Mass. in December.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
