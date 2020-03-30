NICHOLSON - Weyman Tolbert, 84, Nicholson, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Tolbert was born in Nicholson to the late Wiley Monroe and Nellie Lucille Seagraves Tolbert. Mr. Tolbert was a cattle farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tolbert was also preceded in death by his sister, Ann Tolbert McGlamory.
Mr. Tolbert is survived by his son, Kevin Paul Tolbert (Mollie Charles Tolbert), Perry; grandson, Charles Palmer Tolbert; granddaughter, Mollie Asbury Tolbert; brother, John Wiley Tolbert (Maureen), Nicholson; sisters, Merle Burroughs (Marvin), Nicholson, and Linda Lowry, Lawrenceville.
Due to the recommendation of the CDC and the executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp banning all gatherings of 10 or more people, services for Mr. Tolbert are being planned accordingly to comply with this order.
Private graveside service: Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Nicholson Cemetery with the Rev. Vaughn Howington Jr. officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
