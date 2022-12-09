COMMERCE - Wilda Jean McClure Martin, 80, Commerce, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Born on April 8, 1942 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mrs. Martin was the daughter of the late Hoyt and Jurelle Gouter McClure. She was married to her loving husband, Bobby Harold Martin, for 59 years, was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and will be missed greatly.
Survivors include her son, Scott Martin; daughter, Melody Danner (Scott); and grandchildren, McClaine Martin and Chandler Martin.
She was proceeded in death by her brothers, William and Darrel McClure; and sisters, Cathrine Neisler, Brenda Stevenson and Dorothy Leachman.
Funeral service: Monday, December 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Madison Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Owensby officiating. Burial will follow at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
