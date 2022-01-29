walls

COLBERT - Willard “Gene” Eugene Walls, 83, Colbert, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Born on May 9, 1938, he was the son of the late Crawford Walls and Cora Sue Lord Walls.

Gene was a lifelong resident of Madison County and a graduate from Madison County High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1958-1962. Upon leaving the military he worked briefly at Dairy Pak and later retired as Postmaster at the United States Post Office in Colbert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother in law, Otha Hanley.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Walls; children, Anthony “Tony” Walls, Teresa “Terri” Christian and Brian Walls; sister, Laverne Hanley; granddaughter, Sierra Christian; and great-grandson, Jayden Lowery.

A private graveside service will be held at Colbert Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

