COMMERCE - Willard Russell Stowe, 86, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Born on September 22, 1936, in Commerce, Mr. Stowe was the son of the late George and Annie Sue Miller Stowe. He was the widower of Virginia Bridges Stowe and was preceded in death by a daughter, Deb Stowe.
Survivors include daughters, Angie (Ricky) Minish, Janie (Allan) Johnston and Carol (Don) Hill; sister, Ann Talley; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Allan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In