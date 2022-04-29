thomas

STATHAM - Willene Thurmond Thomas, 70, Statham, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born in Gainesville, Mrs. Thomas was a longtime resident of Barrow County and was a daughter of the late Hurbert L. and Dollie Nell Johnson Thurmond. She was preceded by her husband, Mr. Willie James Thomas on October 29, 2020. Mrs. Thomas was a longtime customer service representative with Johns-Manville Corporation and most recently the City of Winder. She was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church of Statham.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Yetta and Tyrone Anderson, Statham; son, Kingma Thomas,Statham; brother, Freddie Thurmond, Auburn; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: Monday, May 2, 2022 at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Clifford Dotson officiating.

Family to receive friends: Monday, May 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

