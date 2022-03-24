JEFFERSON - Willette Parker Hudson, 92, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Mrs. Hudson was born in McKenzie, Alabama, a daughter of the late Henry Posey Parker and the late Hattie South Parker, was a retired bookkeeper with Suntrust Bank, and was of the Primitive Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hudson is preceded by two sisters, Arel Parker Boger and Earline Parker Corns.
Mrs. Hudson met her husband Lester in Montgomery, Alabama where she worked as a bookkeeper, and he was in the Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base. Meeting through mutual friends, they married after dating just six months and celebrated 72 years of marriage this month. They left Montgomery, Ala. for Decatur in 1958, then moved to Lawrenceville in 1986 and Jefferson in 2005.
Survivors include her loving husband of 72 years, Lester W. Hudson, Jefferson; daughter, Trina White, Jefferson; son, Kevin Hudson, Dacula; grandson, Justin White (Jenna), Jefferson; granddaughter, Dana Lutz (Drew), Cumming; three great-grandchildren, Ariana, Sawyer and Asher Lutz; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Elder David Smith officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friend: Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to a veterans organization of your choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
