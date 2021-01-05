RAYLE - Willey Preston Fry, 78, Sardis Rd., Rayle, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Wills Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Fry was born October 21, 1942 in Clarkesville to Roger Fry and Nina Mason Fry. He was a retired correctional officer, a foster parent and a heavy breeder in the poultry industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Fry; son-in-law, Brett Johnson; and a brother, Mac Fry.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Withrow Fry; sons and daughter-in-law, Alex and Amy Fry, Maryville, Tenn., and Jeremiah Fry, Rayle; daughters and sons-in-law, Amy Johnson-Scofield and Mike Scofield, Pendergrass, Rene and Tim Bramlett, Auburn, Rebecca Fry. Sandy Springs, Anna and Travis Mosley, Appling, and Jasmyne Fry, Rayle; brother, Don Fry, Clarkesville; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. graveside at Sardis Baptist Church in Rayle with the Rev. Jim Newsome officiating.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers to please make memorials in his memory to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or to Sardis Baptist Church of Rayle.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Willey Preston Fry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In