DANIELSVILLE - William Allan Haggard, 88, Danielsville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on September 29, 1934 in Commerce, Mr. Haggard was the son of the late Sammy and Reecie Ann (Allen) Haggard. He worked in construction, served in the U.S. Army and was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Aaron, Roy and Ted Haggard; along with one sister, Helen Haynes.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carol Haggard; sons, Ellis (Teresa) Haggard and Ricky Haggard; daughter, Rebecca (Rod) Berryman; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren
Funeral service: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Danielsville, officiated by the Revs. Douglas Duncan and Wendel Hanley.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 2, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
