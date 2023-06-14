BRASELTON - William “Bill” Cato Thompson, 75, Braselton, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Thompson was born September 17, 1947, to the late George Francis and Esther Pearl Thompson in Atlanta. He was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church.
Bill was a graduate of Mercer University. He was a pharmacist and co-owner of Apothecare Pharmacy until his retirement in 2015 and often known to many as “Dr. Bill”. After retirement he was part-time pharmacist at Johnson’s River Place Pharmacy in Braselton.
Bill Thompson is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Smith Thompson; daughters and sons-in-law, Kristen “Kristy” and Troy Ramsdell and Kerrin “Kerry” and Brandon Pagel; grandchildren, Clayton “Clay” William Ramsdell, Ivey Elizabeth Ramsdell and Ryder Lennon Pagel; and brother and sister-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Peggy Thompson, along with their children, Brian, Natalie and their daughter Aspen Thompson, Kimberly Thompson, Cole and Anna Thompson; as well as his grand-dog, Gus.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, www.abcf.org.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
