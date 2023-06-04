ATHENS - William “Bill” Donald Weatherly, 81, Athens (South Jackson community), entered rest Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Mr. Weatherly was born in Hoschton, the son of the late William Owen Weatherly and the late Allie Mae Hogan Weatherly. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Yvonne Stone Weatherly.
Mr. Weatherly retired as the band director at Athens Christian School, Athens, was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church, Athens. When Mr. Weatherly was nine years old, he trusted his life to Jesus, something he was very proud about.
Survivors include his sister, Frances Weatherly Norris, Winder; nieces and nephews, Susan Dyar (husband, Thomas), Kathy Marquess (husband, Steven), Faith Dunlap, Davis Miller (wife, Jamie), Scott Weller (wife, Wendy) and Lisa Weller; and several great-nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Crooked Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Brenson Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder. Those honored to be pallbearers are Jack Payne, Jason Dyar, John Marquess, Will Marquess, Ethan Dyar, Christian Heiss, Jake Stringer and Colin Dyar.
Family will receive friends: Monday, June 5, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are opitional, memorials may be made to Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 6202 Jefferson River Road, Athens, Georgia 30607.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
