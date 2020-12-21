HULL - William “Bill” Edward Fleeman, 83, Hull, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Born in Clarke County to the late Charlie Harry Fleeman and Willie Mae Sanders Fleeman, Bill graduated from University of Georgia High in 1955. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Georgia and later attended the Rutgers School of Banking. Bill worked with First National Bank before starting his career in real estate in 1974 when he began his own business, A Real Estate and Insurance. He was a longtime member of Athens Area Association of Realtors and Classic MLS and also taught as an adjunct professor for over 30 years at the University of Georgia, Brenau University, Truett-McConnell College and Athens Technical College.
Bill served as deacon and treasurer at First Baptist Church of Athens, where he was a longtime member.
Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Fleeman.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Adams Fleeman; his two children, Rachel Fleeman and Adam (Marshailena) Fleeman; nephews, David (Vicky) Adams and John (Beth) Adams; great-nephews, Morgan Adams, Matt Adams and Tyler Adams; and great-great-niece and nephew, Hadley Adams and Walker Adams.
Graveside service: Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be James Fountain, Harold Thompson, Herbert Lee, Morgan Adams, Matt Adams, Tyler Adams, Gary Taylor and Tom Brown. Henry Brown will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Mr. Fleeman will lie in state on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Child Safety and Health Fund of the Pilot Club of Madison County at P.O. Box 715, Danielsville, Ga. 30633, or to your favorite charity.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In