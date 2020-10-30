WINDER - William "Bill" Henry Kemp, 88, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Mr. Kemp was the former owner of the Real Deal Grocery Store in Winder. Bill was a very active member of the Barrow County community. He served as a former Barrow County Commissioner and until August of this year, Mr. Kemp served on the Barrow County Tax Accessor's Board. He was a former real estate broker with Homeland Realty. Mr. Kemp was of the Baptist faith where he was a longtime member and served as a deacon at the Winder First Baptist Church. He served the United States faithfully in the Army.
Mr. Kemp is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Mrs. Sybil Magness Kemp; parents, Ernest Kemp and Mammie Marlow Kemp; brother, Bobby Kemp; and grandson, Christopher Blake Casper.
Mr. Kemp is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Ronald) Casper, Winder; grandchildren, Quinn (Jarred) Melton, Emma (Stephen) Morris and Baileigh (Baxter) Barnes; and great-grandchildren, AvaGrace Morris, Laura Blake Melton, Barrett Barnes, Eliza Anne Morris and Hallie Banks Barnes.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Irby Stanley and Chad Mantooth officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder with military honors.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Bill Kemp to the Winder First Baptist Church Greater Vision Fund at 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
