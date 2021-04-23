HOSCHTON - William “Bill” Simmons, 97, Hoschton, formerly of Concord, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Mr. Simmons was born on October 29, 1923 in Francisco, North Carolina. He graduated from Greensboro High School in Greensboro, N.C., and was a retired automobile salesman. Mr. Simmons was a member of First Baptist Church in Concord, N.C. He was a Mason and a Shriner and was a member of the Yarab Temple in Atlanta. For the past seven months, he was a resident of Phoenix Assisted Living in Hoschton.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Dorothy Sullivan Simmons.
Mr. Simmons is survived by daughters, Vicky Hansing, Hoschton, and Susan and William Whistler, Dubai; grandchildren, Scott and Beth Pitman, Braselton, Todd and Sihin Pitman, Bangkok, Thailand, Emmy Whistler, Vermont, and Kagy Whistler Walker and husband, John, Colorado; four great-grandchildren, William Pitman and Emma Pitman, both of Braselton, and Gideon Pitman and Solomon Pitman, both of Bangkok, Thailand; brother, Thomas (Betty) Simmons, Virginia; sister, Nancy Simmons, Virginia; sister-in-law, Margaret (Colin) Laughlin, North Carolina; and brother-in-law, Howard (Jackie) Sullivan, North Carolina.
No formal service is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Concord, N.C. or to American Kidney Foundation in memory of William “Bill” Simmons.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
