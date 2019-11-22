William “Billy” Mort Rosen, 61, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, November 15, 2019 from a pulmonary embolism stemming from pneumonia.
Billy was born in White Plains, New York, on February 26, 1958 to parents, William and Vera Rosen.
He is survived by his mother who just turned 100 years old and his loving sister, Lily; his four children, Jon Rosen, Jennifer Rosen, Candace Doster and Caryn Blimline; his seven grandchildren, Taylor-Marie, Ryleigh, Emmit, Aubrey, Aiden, Tyler and Jackson; his significant other, Angelia Strickland; and his best friend forever; Keith “Creed” Carson.
Billy will be remembered as a very kind and hard-working man. Playing the guitar was his greatest passion in life and he developed the skill to learn a song by ear. He played in bands throughout his life, from his high school homecoming to the Tabernacle in Atlanta. Some of his children’s fondest memories were of watching him and his band at Dos Copas Restaurant in Hamilton Mill.
Billy was a lover of animals and of the outdoors, and especially enjoyed camping in the woods. He taught his children to have a strong work ethic and to treat others with respect “no matter what.” He was a stubborn father and son, but he was always proud of his children and loving to his family.
Dad, son, brother, lover and friend, you will be greatly missed.
