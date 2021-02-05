COMMERCE - William “Billy” Lester Ervin, 77, Commerce, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Ervin was born in Carnesville to the late John Lester and Emma Mae Crocker Ervin. He was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church and a retired construction worker. He also ran his own business “Pops Peanuts”, selling boiled and fried peanuts every weekend he could.
Mr. Ervin is survived by his wife, Susan Shockley Ervin, Commerce; sons, William Scott Ervin (Amy), Commerce, and Michael Ervin, Charlotte, N.C.; sisters, Evelyn McCoy, Mt. Airy, Dorthy Garner, Hollingsworth Community, and Rachel Rogers, Pendleton, S.C.; brothers, Horace Otha Ervin, Red Hill, and Charles Edward Ervin, Senoia; grandchildren, Savannah Thacker (Ben) and Katelyn Galloway (Logan); two great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, February 5, 2021 at 4 p.m. graveside at New Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 5, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In