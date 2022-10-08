ATHENS - William “Billy” Ricks, 84, Athens (South Jackson community), passes away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Billy was born in Jefferson to the late Jack and Emma Blackwell Ricks. In addition to his parents Billy was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Ricks.
Billy served in the Air Force, retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation and was a member of New Prospect Church.
He enjoyed being in the outdoors from a young age coaching Little League and working at day camp. He worked odd jobs, such as filling up Coke machines in the mill and cutting grass so he could earn enough money to play sports over the summer. He played football, ran track and played baseball throughout high school with baseball being his favorite, although he was always recognized for his accomplishments in football. Once he retired he took up playing golf and played every chance he got. Billy passed his love of the outdoors onto his daughter and grandson whom he took fishing when he could and as his health allowed in later years.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wilma Watson Ricks; daughter, Karen Upchurch and grandson Colton Upchurch, all of Athens; and two sisters, Reba Holmes (Leon), Jefferson, and Brenda Snelling, Royston.
Graveside service: Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Woodbine Cemetery with the Reverend Benson Bottoms officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 12-1:45 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Prospect Church Inc., 334 Prospect Church Road, Athens, Georgia 30607 or to the charity of your choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In