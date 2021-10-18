STATHAM - William "Bo" Franklin Geiger III, 56, Statham, passed peacefully into Heaven's Gates on Saturday, October 16, 2021 after a short battle with stage 4 liver cancer.
Bo was born February 15, 1965 in Decatur to the late William Geiger Jr. and Dorothy Geiger. In addition to his father, he is preceded by his sister, Annette Geiger.
Bo was a member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church where he served faithfully as an elder for over 20 years. He loved working on old classic cars, playing guitar and spending time with his family. His new favorite title was "Papa G". To know Bo was to love him. He was a strong man of faith who led his family closer to Jesus daily. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Geiger; daughters, Elise (Michael) Adams, Lauren Geiger and Lizzy Geiger; grandson, William Adams; numerous family members including seven siblings; cousins; nieces; nephews; etc. Lastly, Bo leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Kim, whom he loved dearly.
Memorial service: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 23 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Come Alive Ministries, P.O. Box 39, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
