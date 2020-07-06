WINDER - William “Bobby” Henry Huff, 74, Winder, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Huff will be best remembered as one of the best baseball players at Dacula High School and also an accomplished sportsman on the Dacula High School basketball team.
Mr. Huff is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathlyn Ensley Huff; parents, Cornelius Carlton Huff and Ethel Pearl Porter Huff; grandson, Michael James Peppers; and step-daughter, Julie Robinson Giudici.
Mr. Huff is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Freeman Huff, Winder; sons, Shane (Christi) Huff, Bethlehem, and Chris (Amber) Huff, Winder; daughters, Tonya Huff, Bethlehem, Sonya (Jimmy) Peppers, Winder, Lisa (Wayne) Martin, Braselton, Amanda Norton Huff, Maryville, Tenn., and Sherri Robinson Carithers, Winder; sisters, Jo Huff, Statham, Nancy (Jack) Still, Harbins, and Patsy (Travis) Gridley, Lawrenceville; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Hal McElhannon officiating. Burial will follow the graveside service.
A private family visitation will be held.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
