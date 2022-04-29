COMMERCE - William Brannon “Bill” Vandiver Sr., 86, Commerce, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Bell Minor Nursing Home.
Mr. Vandiver was born in Athens to the late Luke S. and Clara Lee Whitehead Vandiver. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Vandiver was retired as Vice President of Education at Lanier Technical College. In addition to his parents, Mr. Vandiver was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Elaine Aderhold Vandiver.
Mr. Vandiver is survived by his sons, Billy Vandiver, Commerce, and Tommy Vandiver, Greenville, S.C.; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. graveside at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Vandiver officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
