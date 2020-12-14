MCDONOUGH - William Clark “Bill” Hill, 65, McDonough, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Mr. Hill was born in Atlanta to Ernest Clark and Dorothy Jean Ayers Hill. He was retired from Kroger.
Mr. Hill is survived by his sons, Jeremy Hill, McDonough, William Hill, Barnesville, Travis Hill, Locust Grove, and Ryan Hill, Roanoke, Ala.; daughter, Ashley Whaley, Roanoke, Ala.; sisters, Marcia Sullivan, Wagram, N.C., Jennifer Wright, Conyers, and Christy Phelps, Gainesville; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. graveside at Banks Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
