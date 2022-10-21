COMMERCE - William Colie Lacey, 84, Commerce, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Born in Jackson County, he was the son of the late Roy and Helen Tucker Lacey and was a member of Harmony Christian Church. He was an Army Veteran and was retired from Roper Pump Company.
Colie is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Julia (Judy) Worley Lacey; brothers, Jack Lacey, Nicholson, and Mike Lacey, Commerce; and his sister, Linda Hiland, Maysville.
Survivors include his son, Keith (Laura) Lacey, Quantico, Virginia; daughter, Gail (John) Beauchamp, Nicholson; grandsons, Sean (Emmy) Lacey, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ryan Lacey, Fredericksburg, Virginia; granddaughters, Morgan (Stephen) Speer, Kennedale, Texas, Lindsey (Bradley) Grubbs, Jefferson, Jamie Beauchamp and Lacey Beauchamp, Nicholson; great-granddaughters, Julia Grubbs, Jefferson, and Cora Speer, Kennedale, Texas; and great-grandsons, Geddy Lacey, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Weston Saavedra, Nicholson.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Harmony Christian Church. Burial will be in Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Payne officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his honor can be made to Harmony Christian Church, P.O. Box 382, Commerce, Georgia 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
