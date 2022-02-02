BETHLEHEM - William Curtis "Buddy" Saunders Jr., 86, Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Buddy was born in Winder on December 29, 1935. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany. Buddy retired from the City of Winder where he was the building maintenance director. He was a deacon at East Side Baptist Church and was a dedicated Christian servant. He was very involved in food ministry and church building programs, having helped build 21 churches in Mexico, three in New York, two in Georgia, two in Salt Lake City, one in Florida, and one in Kentucky.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, William Curtis Saunders Sr. and Lillie Mae Smith Saunders; five siblings; his son, James Saunders; his grandson Jacob Saunders; and his precious friend, Fluff.
Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Peters Saunders; and their daughter, Renea (Bobby) Cronic, Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Hannah Phelps, Rebekah Ryno, Emily Cronic and B.J. Cronic; and three sisters, Lucy Smith, Covington, Marie Sauls, Winder, and Beggie Coe, Winder.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Georgia 30680. The interment will follow at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, 3861 Ebenezer Church Road, Social Circle, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of William Curtis "Buddy" Saunders Jr. to East Side Baptist Church Missions or Gideons International, Gideon Camp U10190, P.O. Box 449, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Saunders family. Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
