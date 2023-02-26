brown
William David Brown Sr., 85, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

He was the son of the late Hugh Bruce and Mary Elrod Brown. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jane Ferrell. David was the owner and operator of Brown Wrecker Service.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Fisher Brown; children, William David (Tammy) Brown Jr., Thomas Dana Brown, Christopher Michael Kurish, Sherry (Stephen) Walden and Jennifer (Matthew) Christenberry; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 4 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. prior at Smith Funeral Home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

